Meeting of the rulers
Putin travels to North Korea for a state visit
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will be received by dictator Kim Jong Un in North Korea on Tuesday for a "friendly state visit". North Korea is accused by the West of supplying Russia with ammunition for its war of aggression in Ukraine, and Putin has already expressed his gratitude for this support in the run-up to the visit.
"We greatly appreciate that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is resolutely supporting the special military operation in Ukraine," Putin wrote in a guest post published by North Korea's state media on Tuesday. The USA is concerned about the close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.
According to information from the Kremlin, Putin will arrive in North Korea on Tuesday evening for his visit. It will be Putin's second visit to the country during his time as head of state. Shortly after taking office as president, the Kremlin leader met Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011, in 2000.
Cooperation to be deepened
The trip will "raise bilateral cooperation to a higher level" and contribute to the "development of mutual and equal cooperation" between Russia and North Korea, Putin said. Both countries are in the process of "actively developing the multifaceted partnership".
Official visits to North Korea rare
The isolated North Korea rarely receives official visits at the highest level. Pyongyang is accused of supporting Russia in its military offensive in Ukraine by supplying weapons. Putin is currently seeking additional ammunition. According to the Kremlin, the Russian president's visit is at the invitation of North Korean ruler Kim.
In the article, the ruler praised Stalinist-ruled North Korea for defending its interests "despite decades of economic pressure, provocation, blackmail and military threats from the USA". He also emphasized that Moscow and Pyongyang maintained their "common line and common position" in the UN.
Several "important documents" are to be signed during Putin's visit, including a possible treaty on a "strategic partnership".
The US expressed "concern" about the emerging deepening of relations between North Korea and Russia and their potential impact on the security of Ukraine and South Korea. "We know that North Korean ballistic missiles are still being used to hit Ukrainian targets," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. This could give "some interaction that could affect security on the Korean peninsula".
Kuleba calls trip "lonely bromance"
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the trip as a "lonely bromance" between Putin and North Korean ruler Kim. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the visit showed how dependent Putin was on authoritarian leaders.
Following his stay in North Korea, Putin will travel to Vietnam for a two-day visit, according to the Kremlin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
