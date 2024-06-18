Competition watchdog finds market abuse in beer

Customers were threatened with a delivery stop

Specifically, Brau Union is alleged to have exploited its dominant market position and threatened beverage customers that it would no longer sell them beer if they did not also purchase other beverages from Brau Union. In addition, Brau Union is alleged to have obliged customers not to stock any beverages from other competitors or to cover the majority of the product range via Brau Union. Market and customer allocations are also alleged to have occurred, some of which have already been remedied. The BWB also accuses the group of having exchanged competition-sensitive data in order to monitor the market and the market entry of competitors, for example.