Scotland v Switzerland – LIVE from 9pm

Scotland will be looking to make amends and must score points to keep their chances of advancing for the first time in their twelfth appearance at a major finals alive. At the weekend, the first task was to come to terms with the 5-1 opening defeat. "Kick a few butts, give them a few strokes, make the players understand why the Germany result happened and make sure it doesn't happen again," explained Steve Clarke. "There are no excuses when you lose a game 5-1. We did a lot of things wrong and we have to put it right," emphasized the team boss.