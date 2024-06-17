Vorteilswelt
ANDREAS HERZOG ON THE EM:

Highly solid was not good enough against France

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 23:17

"Krone" columnist Andreas Herzog analyzes Austria's start to the EURO and sees the 0:1 against France as a "very solid performance".

comment0 Kommentare

It was a very solid performance by our national team, but not good enough to be able to take anything worthwhile against one of the best teams in the world, despite a lot of fighting spirit and passion. To do so, our key players would have had to reach their top level, a cream day would have been necessary - only Kevin Danso, who was outstanding in defense, and a very strong Patrick Pentz in goal were able to do so.

(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The biggest difference was individual quality, dynamism and speed, which Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele can bring to bear in 1:1 duels in the tightest of spaces.

The French were highly focused from the start, warned by the success of the Austrians in the Ralf Rangnick era, and wanted to be compact in defense and not allow any switching moments - and they succeeded most of the time. Nevertheless, Austria had the best chance in the first half through Christoph Baumgartner - if it had been 1-0, we could have gained the momentum. The early yellow cards for Maxi Wöber and Phillipp Mwene didn't make it any easier. I would have liked to see more deep runs behind the French back line in the second half.

You could see that the French were a lot better than the opponents we played against in the run-up to the EURO. After the break, they had one or two chances to seal the deal with a 2-0 win.

