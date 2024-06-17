ANDREAS HERZOG ON THE EM:
Highly solid was not good enough against France
"Krone" columnist Andreas Herzog analyzes Austria's start to the EURO and sees the 0:1 against France as a "very solid performance".
It was a very solid performance by our national team, but not good enough to be able to take anything worthwhile against one of the best teams in the world, despite a lot of fighting spirit and passion. To do so, our key players would have had to reach their top level, a cream day would have been necessary - only Kevin Danso, who was outstanding in defense, and a very strong Patrick Pentz in goal were able to do so.
The biggest difference was individual quality, dynamism and speed, which Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele can bring to bear in 1:1 duels in the tightest of spaces.
The French were highly focused from the start, warned by the success of the Austrians in the Ralf Rangnick era, and wanted to be compact in defense and not allow any switching moments - and they succeeded most of the time. Nevertheless, Austria had the best chance in the first half through Christoph Baumgartner - if it had been 1-0, we could have gained the momentum. The early yellow cards for Maxi Wöber and Phillipp Mwene didn't make it any easier. I would have liked to see more deep runs behind the French back line in the second half.
You could see that the French were a lot better than the opponents we played against in the run-up to the EURO. After the break, they had one or two chances to seal the deal with a 2-0 win.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.