Highly solid was not good enough against France

The French were highly focused from the start, warned by the success of the Austrians in the Ralf Rangnick era, and wanted to be compact in defense and not allow any switching moments - and they succeeded most of the time. Nevertheless, Austria had the best chance in the first half through Christoph Baumgartner - if it had been 1-0, we could have gained the momentum. The early yellow cards for Maxi Wöber and Phillipp Mwene didn't make it any easier. I would have liked to see more deep runs behind the French back line in the second half.