"Seefeld Village"
Living space for locals next to new luxury resort
In addition to the new Seefeld luxury resort for 750 guests, affordable housing for locals is also to be built. Markus Sint from Liste Fritz fears that the local area is being sold off.
Affordable housing in Seefeld: this (apparent or actual) contradiction is now to be resolved in the course of the construction of "Seefeld Village". As reported, a Dutch investment company is investing 70 million euros in the construction of a luxury vacation resort with 135 residential units ranging from 60 to 120 square meters.
In the immediate vicinity, the municipality has reserved building land for locals: "20 single-family homes are being built here, each with an area of around 400 square meters," reported Mayor Andrea Neuner at the ground-breaking ceremony for the mega project on Leutascherstraße.
Non-profit housing developer involved
She will explain more details at the municipal council meeting next Thursday. However, the single-family homes are only one aspect: WE, a non-profit housing developer, is also involved and wants to realize two larger projects at the site. According to WE, project development is currently underway.
What is to befall Seefeld in the final stage of construction is tantamount to biblical plagues.
Liste-Fritz-Klubobmann Markus Sint
Investor model "biblical plague"
As far as the investor model is concerned, Liste Fritz club chairman Markus Sint is more than skeptical: "What is to befall Seefeld in the final expansion is tantamount to biblical plagues. A corporate-controlled monster project is being created, an investor model with a mini campsite attached. The former Seefeld municipal leadership and the regional government have rolled out the red carpet for an investor group from Holland."
Struggle for workers
The 485-bed "monster project" will hit family-run Seefeld tourism hard in terms of employees and guests: "If employees are in short supply everywhere in tourism, then they will be poached by other tourism businesses for this huge project and will then be missing there. The family-run businesses will not be able to keep up with the large corporation."
The mayor will have to carry out intensive checks after completion to ensure that no illegal leisure residences have been created here.
