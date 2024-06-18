New incident
Once again, criminal children are pushing the police and the public to their limits: this time it's two boys aged just ten from a childcare facility in the Linz-Land district. They had already made headlines the previous week with acts of vandalism and are now alleged to have stolen a car. They were caught thanks to a courageous driver.
A ten-year-old from the Grieskirchen district and a Nigerian of the same age from Wels stole various vehicle keys from the cars parked there in a cordoned-off company premises in Marchtrenk at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. They then spotted a motorcycle with keys in a nearby residential area. The boys pushed the motorcycle into a side street about 100 meters away so that they could start it up unnoticed. As they were too tall to stand up and ride off after starting the bike, they left the vehicle behind and took the motorcycle key with them.
Stolen for a joyride
They then took the train to Pasching, where they stole a parked car for a joyride. One of the two had already stolen the key from the unlocked vehicle while scouting around. As they discovered severe damage to the car, they decided to start up another vehicle parked there with the key.
Smoke was coming out of the hood
Due to the missing license plate, the severe damage to the car because the trunk lid was missing, the burst front and rear tires caused by the minors during the turning maneuver, the smoke coming from the hood and the apparent young age of the driver, several road users became aware of the vehicle and informed the police.
Disregarding red lights
The ten-year-old from the district of Grieskirchen tried to evade the following road users, disregarding various red lights at excessive speed. On a side road of the B1 in the Traun area, the two boys were stopped by a courageous driver until the police arrived.
Full confession
Both boys fully confessed to the charges. Further offenses, including serious damage to a car, were clarified during questioning. The two minors were returned to their care facility after the investigations were completed.
