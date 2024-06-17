Green EU law: a day of joy and anger

According to LHStv. Geisler, Tyrol already has the highest standards

"It is also not due to their conscience, but solely to the election campaign. Because our country and the climate do not benefit from this regulation." Instead of turning whole areas of land back into swamps, regional food production and supply should be safeguarded. Meadows and pastures, together with forests, are the best CO2 reservoirs. "We already have the highest environmental standards. More than a quarter of the country's land is protected. This regulation would therefore affect the valuable areas in the valleys. The provinces, the Federal Chancellor and Minister Norbert Totschnig will exhaust all legal means to fend off this attack on our farmers and on the business location," emphasizes Geisler.