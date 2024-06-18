Worker scammed his way into loans from banks

With lawyer Alexander Fetz in tow, the 38-year-old delinquent is once again on trial. "You know how it goes anyway," he is greeted by Judge Alexander Wehinger at the Feldkirch Regional Court. The latter had already sentenced the worker last October to a 15-month suspended sentence and 3600 euros for commercial fraud and forgery of documents. The reason for the conviction: the then drug addict had defrauded or attempted to defraud banks of 290,000 euros in nine cases of credit fraud.