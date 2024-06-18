Exam day as optimal preparation for apprenticeship

There is often a lack of motivation and willingness to learn among pupils who already have an apprenticeship and are just "sitting out" their time at polytechnic school. In Lower Austria, this is why last year a "technical completion project" was launched to motivate young people once again and, above all, prepare them for the final apprenticeship examination. Young people are often overwhelmed by this. This is the second year of the project in Lower Austria, and PTS Neusiedl am See has also been on board since this year.