Nova Rock: “It was a peaceful rock party”

More than 200,000 enthusiastic people attended the Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf. The Red Cross, the police and the ÖAMTC drew a satisfactory balance.
Yesterday lunchtime, the Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf were almost what they always are, except for four days a year: Simply fields in Burgenland. The 200,000 guests of the Nova Rock Festival had left, leaving behind mountains of garbage and success stories. Like those of the emergency services.
65 injured people in hospital
"Once again, there was a peaceful, respectful and considerate audience on site," reports Manuel Komosny from the Burgenland Red Cross: A total of 2100 visitors were looked after, 500 patient transports were carried out at the festival site and 65 injured people were taken to hospital for further assessment.
Over 500 Red Cross employees
On site, they mainly treated mishaps such as abrasions and cuts, blunt injuries after accidents and bee stings. On Sunday night, the helpers protected numerous visitors with blankets from hypothermia due to the drop in temperature and the heavy rain. Crisis intervention teams were also at the festival site around the clock. They recorded 20 interventions, during which 25 people were cared for. In total, more than 500 Red Cross employees from almost all federal states did an outstanding job.
Over 2000 vehicle checks
For the police, the festival also went rather smoothly. There were no major operations. Up to 200 officers were on duty around the clock every day in Nickelsdorf. Most of the reports, namely 58, were for theft. In 2200 vehicle checks, 24 drivers had more than 0.5 per mille, 9 more than 0.8 per mille. 32 people were behind the wheel in a drug-impaired state and were taken off the road.
Hair straighteners repaired
The ÖAMTC helped more than 300 times with breakdowns, most of which were, as always, due to lost car keys. Curious: The emergency power generator required for a visitor who is dependent on artificial nutrition was repaired; and a festival visitor's broken hair straightener was made to glow again. Who wants to headbang with curls?
