Nova Rock: “It was a peaceful rock party”

Over 2000 vehicle checks

For the police, the festival also went rather smoothly. There were no major operations. Up to 200 officers were on duty around the clock every day in Nickelsdorf. Most of the reports, namely 58, were for theft. In 2200 vehicle checks, 24 drivers had more than 0.5 per mille, 9 more than 0.8 per mille. 32 people were behind the wheel in a drug-impaired state and were taken off the road.