Pensioner concealed additional income

In the trial at Feldkirch District Court, the defendant denies the allegations: "I live with my sister in the lowlands to save money," she says. She would work twice a week as a carer in the Allgäu, but would always go home in the evening. She only visits her son in northern Germany from time to time. Regarding the concealment of the additional income, she says: "I didn't know that I had to declare marginal employment." Judge Lisa Pfeifer followed up: "You read through the application and it says that any additional income must be declared." Then she made a mistake, the pensioner apologizes.