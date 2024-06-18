EURO 2024 in the ticker
Turkey v Georgia – LIVE from 6pm
First European Championship match for Turkey and Georgia. We'll be reporting live from 6pm (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
After a disappointing 2021 European Championship and missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Turkey have their sights firmly set on at least the knockout phase at the European Football Championship in Germany. A convincing qualification is to be followed by the freestyle at the finals; the first hurdle is the clear outsider and newcomer to the finals, Georgia, led by Austrian champion Otar Kiteishvili. "The first game will be the most difficult," said Turkey team boss Vincenzo Montella.
Feasible draw
Turkey's chances in Group F are certainly not bad. In addition to Georgia, the other opponents of the 2008 European Championship semi-finalists are favorites Portugal and the Czechs. The numerous Turkish fans in Germany could also be a factor. If the team is caught up in the euphoria, it could become a surprise team at the tournament and go far. "Turkey will have a home-game atmosphere at the European Championship," predicted Salih Özcan, BVB Dortmund midfielder and, like several of his teammates, born and raised in Germany.
In their qualifying group, they left Croatia and Wales behind them and impressed with a 3:2 test match victory in Germany last November. However, the 6-1 defeat against Austria in the Vienna test at the end of March proved that things can also go in the other direction. "I think you noticed that against Austria too: if you lack two or three percent, then you can lose 3-0 to Georgia," Özcan warned his team-mates.
Inter Milan captain Hakan Calhanoglu is the biggest international star in the Turkish team. Special attention is also being paid to the 18-year-old top talent Kenan Yildiz from Juventus Turin, as well as Real Madrid's Arda Güler (19), another promising prospect. With full-back and ex-Rapidler Mert Müldür, a native of Vienna could be on the pitch from the start.
However, Turkey's strength lies above all in the unity of its team. Twelve different goalscorers were responsible for 14 goals in the European Championship qualifiers. A lot will depend on Calhanoglu, who had a brilliant season with the Italian champions. "He is the brain of our team," Montella said of the 30-year-old ahead of his ninth game in charge of the Turkey team. "He thinks and directs, is always ready to play and strong in tackles."
Hoping for "Kvaradona"
Georgia's hopes, on the other hand, are closely linked with the name Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Napoli legionnaire, nicknamed "Kvaradona" in reference to his former predecessor, did not show the championship form of the previous season in 2023/24, but is still a feared opponent with his speed and technical ability. "We're not here just to take part. We want to make our mark on the EURO," emphasized the 24-year-old attacker.
Kiteishvili from champions Sturm Graz is also a permanent fixture in the team from the country of 4 million. The midfield engine only recently extended his contract at the Mur, but is rumored to have an exit clause and could make himself interesting for clubs from bigger leagues with good European Championship performances. WAC defender Sandro Altunashvili is a second Austro-legionnaire in the Georgian ranks.
From the point of view of association president Levan Kobiashvili, participating in the European Championship for the first time has enormous significance beyond soccer for a country divided by political conflicts. "Believe me, I have never seen so many happy people in my country. People have been waiting for this day for more than 30 years," said the former German Bundesliga professional.
However, the Georgians only got their ticket to the European Championship in a roundabout way and not least thanks to their good performances in the Nations League 2022/23. Victory in League C gave the squad of team boss Willy Sagnol, runners-up with France in the 2006 World Cup, a place in the European Championship play-off, where they beat Luxembourg and then Greece in a penalty shoot-out. With just 8 points from 8 games, they were clearly left behind Spain, Scotland and Norway in the actual qualifiers.
"Never give up"
"We're like the wild card that somehow slipped into this tournament unnoticed," said Sagnol, who has been at work in Georgia since 2021. "One thing's for sure: whether we play Portugal, the Czech Republic or Turkey, we'll never give up and we'll give it our all."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
