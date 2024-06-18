Turkey v Georgia – LIVE from 6pm

Feasible draw

Turkey's chances in Group F are certainly not bad. In addition to Georgia, the other opponents of the 2008 European Championship semi-finalists are favorites Portugal and the Czechs. The numerous Turkish fans in Germany could also be a factor. If the team is caught up in the euphoria, it could become a surprise team at the tournament and go far. "Turkey will have a home-game atmosphere at the European Championship," predicted Salih Özcan, BVB Dortmund midfielder and, like several of his teammates, born and raised in Germany.