“Ridiculous”: headband causes a stir

Koeman "had to sleep on it"

His team boss Ronald Koeman first had to get used to it. "I didn't even see it at first. I only noticed the headband just before the game when we went outside. I'll have to sleep on it for a night," he said after the 4-0 friendly win over Canada shortly before the EURO. But he has obviously got to grips with the look, as his protégé was a real eye-catcher in the European Championship match against Poland.