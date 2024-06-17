Eye-catcher at the EM
“Ridiculous”: headband causes a stir
A fashion accessory is causing quite a stir at the European Championships in Germany: Holland star Memphis Depay wore a headband in the 2:1 win against Poland in the ÖFB group. Dutch sports journalist Valentijn Derksen shakes his head.
Memphis Depay turned heads at the EURO on Sunday. The reason: the Netherlands striker played in the first European Championship group game against Poland with a white sweatband around his head. "You know, I think this sweatband is ridiculous," said sports journalist Valentijn Derksen.
Which Depay can't understand, the Atletico Madrid pro counters: "It keeps the sweat away from my head and is therefore functional." And: "My girlfriend (editor's note: Spanish model Coral Gutierrez) says she thinks it's pretty, which is also important to me." Incidentally, it says "Who cares" on the back of the headband.
Koeman "had to sleep on it"
His team boss Ronald Koeman first had to get used to it. "I didn't even see it at first. I only noticed the headband just before the game when we went outside. I'll have to sleep on it for a night," he said after the 4-0 friendly win over Canada shortly before the EURO. But he has obviously got to grips with the look, as his protégé was a real eye-catcher in the European Championship match against Poland.
