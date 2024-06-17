A legend in her own lifetime!
Actress Meryl Streep celebrates her 75th birthday
Fortunately, one of Meryl Streep's fears about an early end to her career has not materialized. Because you simply can't get enough of the actress, who turned 75 on Saturday. These figures also speak for themselves: With 21 Oscar nominations, she is far and away ahead in Hollywood. In her almost 50-year screen career, Streep has won three Oscars and eight Golden Globe trophies.
The quick-change artist certainly has a chance of catching up with Hepburn's four-time Oscar record as the most decorated actress. She had never dared to dream of this at the end of the 1980s: when the Hollywood icon received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May, she recalled her festival debut in 1989, when she won the acting prize for her role in the drama "A Scream in the Darkness".
"Thirty-five years ago, when I was here for the first time, I was already a mother of three," Streep said on stage. "I was about to turn 40 and thought my career was over. That was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at the time."
Whether thriller, drama or comedy: Streep masters it all
In her usual modest manner, the star thanked colleagues and fans in Cannes. "The only reason I'm here today and that it's gone on is because of the very talented artists I've worked with (...). And to you, every single one of you in the audience, because I'm so grateful that you're not sick of my face yet."
Streep's artistic diversity is astounding. Whether thriller, psychodrama, comedy or musical - she captivates with an incredible range, with no trace of airs and graces or scandals. She has four children from her long marriage to the sculptor Don Gummer. Her eldest daughter Mamie (40), also an actress, made her a grandmother in 2019.
Streep's private life remains secret
However, the actress keeps her private life under wraps. It was only recently revealed that the couple had separated several years ago. An inquiry to her spokesperson about how the actress wanted to celebrate her 75th birthday remained unanswered.
But one thing is certain - she is still a long way from retirement. It was only recently announced that the Oscar winner will be back for the fourth season of the series "Only Murders in the Building". In the mystery comedy series, she plays a less successful actress who appears in a Broadway show. Streep was in the running for a Golden Globe in January with her supporting television role - it was her 33rd Globe nomination.
The beauty began acting at an early age
Streep learned her craft early on. After studying drama at the elite Vassar College, she completed her Master of Fine Arts at the famous Yale University. Her first major role in the Vietnam drama "Going Through Hell" (1978) alongside Robert De Niro earned her an Oscar nomination.
The romantic drama "Beyond Africa" (1985), one of Streep and Robert Redford's greatest successes, won seven Oscars. As Danish writer Tania Blixen, she finds the love of her life in Kenya in big game hunter Denys Finch Hatton, played by Redford. In Cannes, Streep recalled an iconic love scene from the classic film, when Redford washes her hair by a river. The actress said that she felt it was so intimate that it was like a sex scene.
Streep has won the Oscar three times: as a supporting actress in the divorce drama "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1980), in which she fights with on-screen husband Dustin Hoffman for their child; as the lead actress in "Sophie's Choice" (1983) and for her leading role as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady" (2012). Streep's strong performance in the role of power woman Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg's political film "The Publisher" earned her 21st Oscar nomination in 2018. In it, she played the former editor of the Washington Post.
Big "Mamma Mia!" success: "I love to sing"
Streep amazes with her versatility. In the bestselling film adaptation "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006), she is the bitchy fashion boss. With the courage to be ugly, she played the tablet-addicted matriarch in the family drama "In August in Osage County" (2013). As an untalented opera singer, she struck completely off-key notes in "Florence Foster Jenkins" (2016). In 2008, Streep showed that she can actually sing rousingly in the musical adaptation "Mamma Mia!" with Abba classics.
"I love singing," she said in May on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. "I took opera lessons as a child. I had a trained, mature voice. Then I started cheerleading and smoking in high school. Those two things kind of ruined it."
She is also known for her perfectionism and her skill with accents and dialects. She learned Polish so that she could play the young concentration camp survivor in "Sophie's Decision" even more convincingly. In the romantic drama "The Bridges on the River", she speaks with a slight Italian accent. She plays Francesca, a native of Italy who lives with her family in rural Iowa and begins a passionate affair with a traveling photographer (Clint Eastwood).
Social commitment of the actress
Streep is not only combative and committed in front of the camera. In 2017, she made headlines in an acceptance speech on the Golden Globe stage with a passionate plea for tolerance, freedom of the press and the protection of minorities.
Shortly before Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the USA, she lashed out against him. "If the powerful use their position to bully others, then we all lose," warned the avowed Democrat. Trump did not take this lying down for long. Streep was one of the "most overrated" actresses in Hollywood, he fired back on Twitter at the time.
Incidentally, Streep herself once played the boss in the White House with wonderful wit in the disaster satire "Don't Look Up" (2022). As the vain US President Janie Orlean, she is only concerned about her own popularity while a killer comet is hurtling towards the earth.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
