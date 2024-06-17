Worker was paid 6000 euros in arrears

Mr. S. had worked in the production department of a large industrial company in Vorarlberg for more than 30 years when he finally reached an agreement with his employer to terminate his employment by mutual consent. Part of this agreement was a voluntary severance payment of three gross monthly salaries, in addition to the statutory severance payment of twelve monthly salaries. A handsome sum, in other words - but Mr. S. would almost not have received it in full had it not been for AK Vorarlberg.