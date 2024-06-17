Chancellor declares Gewessler not authorized

Situation "unclear" atthe moment

A qualified majority for the EU regulation has not yet emerged. There is to be a public debate among the ministers on Monday. It is unclear whether there will be a vote afterwards. Whether or not a vote will actually take place will depend above all on whether the Belgian Council Presidency gains the impression during the debate that a qualified majority (55% of EU member states representing 65% of the population) will be achieved after all. For this to happen, one of the countries that previously wanted to abstain or vote against would have to change its mind. The situation is "unfortunately really unclear at the moment", said Gewessler on Monday morning.