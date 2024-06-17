Wins musical award
Radcliffe: Sweet declaration of love at Tony Awards
Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has won the most important musical award in the USA. The 34-year-old received the Tony Award in New York on Sunday evening for the best supporting role in a Broadway musical for "Merrily We Roll Along".
The play also won the award for best revived musical of the year and was honored four times in total - including a Tony for Jonathan Groff as best leading actor.
Touching declaration of love at the awards
When he accepted the "Theater Oscar" in New York, he not only thought of his parents, but above all of his girlfriend and their son. The Brit thanked his partner Erin Darke and made a declaration of love to her on stage. The actress could be seen with tears in her eyes. The couple met while filming and have been together since 2012.
Radcliffe also mentioned their son, who was born in April 2023. Referring to American Father's Day, he began by saying: "My mom and dad are here somewhere - Happy Father's Day, Dad, I love you both so much. Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me so much." He then emphasized, "And my dear Erin - you and our son are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you all so much."
Most important award for musicals and plays
An adaptation of the young adult novel "The Outsiders" was awarded Best New Musical. Best New Play of the Year went to "Stereophonic", a loose retelling of the Fleetwood Mac band story, which was the most successful production of the year, winning a total of five awards.
The Tony for Best Revival of a Play was won by the family drama "Appropriate". Acting awards also went to Jeremy Strong, known as Kendall Roy in the TV series "Succession", for "Enemy of the People" and Sarah Paulson for "Appropriate". Best Leading Actress in a Musical was Maleah Joi Moon in the Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen". The play was nominated 13 times, but only won two awards.
The Tony Awards are considered the most important prize for musicals and plays in the USA. They only consider productions that have been performed in one of the 41 Broadway theaters in New York's theater district in the past year. This year, 36 productions were up for election. The decision for the nominations was made by 44 people, mostly theater experts.
