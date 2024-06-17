Radcliffe: Sweet declaration of love at Tony Awards

Radcliffe also mentioned their son, who was born in April 2023. Referring to American Father's Day, he began by saying: "My mom and dad are here somewhere - Happy Father's Day, Dad, I love you both so much. Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me so much." He then emphasized, "And my dear Erin - you and our son are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you all so much."