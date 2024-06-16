Appeal from Mbappe! Austria hit only a minor matter

The election heralds a victory for the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) - something Mbappe is determined to prevent without naming the party. "This is an important moment in the history of our country," was the top star's opening statement. "You have to separate things. The European Championship is important for us, but we are not isolated from what is happening in our country at the moment." Mbappe emphasized that it is now up to the youngsters. "We are the young generation that can make a difference. You can see how the far right is advancing, but we have the future in our hands," explained the 25-year-old and called on people to vote. "Every vote counts."