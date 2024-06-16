What it was all about
Appeal from Mbappe! Austria hit only a minor matter
In France's national team, soccer is at best a side note ahead of Monday's European Championship opener against Austria in Düsseldorf. At the press conference on Sunday, captain Kylian Mbappe made a fiery plea to his fellow citizens to vote in the general election on June 30 and July 7.
The election heralds a victory for the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) - something Mbappe is determined to prevent without naming the party. "This is an important moment in the history of our country," was the top star's opening statement. "You have to separate things. The European Championship is important for us, but we are not isolated from what is happening in our country at the moment." Mbappe emphasized that it is now up to the youngsters. "We are the young generation that can make a difference. You can see how the far right is advancing, but we have the future in our hands," explained the 25-year-old and called on people to vote. "Every vote counts."
I am against extremists and extremes. I don't want to live in a country that doesn't correspond to our values.
Kylian Mbappe
The son of a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother made no secret of the fact that the current political events in his home country are currently preoccupying him more than the match against Austria. "The game tomorrow is extremely important, but there is also a situation that is much more important than this game."
He agrees in principle with the view that politics and sport should not be mixed up, "but when it's a situation like today, I see it differently". Mbappe also emphasized: "I am against extremists and extremes. I don't want to live in a country that doesn't correspond to our values." The French are considered one of the top favorites to win the European Championship title, but current political events are now threatening to jeopardize the achievement of their sporting goals. "But we are great players and have to adapt to a situation like this," said Mbappe.
Deschamps keeps a lowprofile
In contrast to the future Real Madrid professional, team boss Didier Deschamps avoided making a clear statement against the Rassemblement National, but at the same time pointed out that his players were free to express their views on the matter. There was no advice or rules from his side. "Everyone has their own opinion. They are great footballers, but above all, they are French citizens who are not apart from the situation France is going through."
In 1998, Deschamps attacked Jean-Marie Le Pen, the then leader of the RN's predecessor Front National and father of the current RN leader Marine Le Pen. The latter had made disparaging remarks about the dark-skinned players of the then world champion team. "I did that because players were attacked and I was the captain. That was unacceptable." The 2018 World Cup-winning coach avoided making a clear statement on the current situation.
Rangnick unimpressed
His ÖFB counterpart Ralf Rangnick did not want to comment on the events in and around the French team. "I'm only interested in what happens with us. That's why I can't and don't want to say anything about it," explained the German.
The French federation had already warned on Saturday against excessive politicization of its own team in view of the upcoming new elections. In a statement on Saturday evening, it said: "The French Football Federation is very concerned about freedom of expression and supports the necessary call to vote." However, it was "appropriate to avoid any form of pressure and political exploitation of the French team".
"Sad reality of our society"
France's players - the "Equipe tricolore" is traditionally a multicultural selection - had already expressed their concern about the situation in the country in recent days. Striker Marcus Thuram was the most outspoken. "The situation in France is sad, it's serious. It's the sad reality of our society," said the striker. You have to tell everyone to go and vote, "and fight every day to make sure the RN doesn't get through". His father, former national team player Lilian Thuram, has been campaigning against extremism and racism for years.
New elections called
Ousmane Dembele had already called on his compatriots to go to the polls on Thursday. "We have to get people to go to the polls," said the Paris Saint-Germain attacker. "I think the alarm bells are ringing about the situation in France." According to the newspaper "Le Parisien", almost 40 people from the French delegation want to exercise their right to authorize another person - such as a family member - to vote for them at the polling station. This requires, among other things, a power of attorney. French President Emmanuel Macron had called new elections on the evening of the European elections last Sunday. The RN received over 31% of the vote in this ballot.
