European Championship fairytale! Eriksen celebrates 1100 days after drama

Pacemaker, rehab, comeback

Eriksen played his first European Championship match against Slovenia after his dramatic cardiac arrest against Finland in Copenhagen around three years ago. Towards the end of the first half, he lay motionless on the ground: his heart had stopped beating for a few minutes. Behind the screen of his terrified teammates, who lined up around him, Eriksen was resuscitated on the pitch with chest compressions and a defibrillator. The shock was profound, especially for countless soccer fans around the world. Eriksen had a pacemaker fitted, underwent rehabilitation and was able to continue playing soccer (he has a contract with Manchester United).