“Our national team makes it to the round of 16!”

Werner Gregoritsch was there to congratulate him. Michael, the son of the U-21 team coach, will play in Austria's first EURO match on Monday. "The game against France will be a tough nut to crack. The opponent is more than 'just' Mbappé. But the quality of our team will pave the way for the round of 16," is the unanimous opinion of the experts. Now everyone is keeping their fingers crossed for Red-White-Red!