VFV Cup final
Hohenems took the title!
VfB Hohenems won the VFV Cup for the sixth time in total with a 4:2 win over relegated Westliga side Rankweil. The final was officiated by a trio of women for the first time. Biljana Iskin was assisted by Amina Gutschi and Fabienne Hofer, with Cindy Müller acting as fourth official.
Persistent rain prevented a real rush of spectators at the Herrenried Stadium on Saturday evening. However, the 1300 or so fans who did turn up were treated to a lively game. The home side controlled the game from the start, but the Red & Whites from Rankweil defended very well for a long time.
Except for once. Beiter was injured in an Ems attack down the left flank, which opened up a gap that Matkovic ultimately exploited to score the opening goal. Beiter had to be replaced as a result. After the 1:0, the Oberland side regained their attacking qualities and equalized shortly before the break. Striker Matthias Flatz converted a perfect lofted pass for a not undeserved equalizer.
After the break, the Ems team pressed hard and were rewarded. Mert Ünal and Andre Ganahl gave Hohenems a comfortable 3:1 lead within the first quarter of an hour and thus the supposed preliminary decision. A quarter of an hour before the end of the game, Rankweil's youngster Yasin Uzun scored the equalizer, and five minutes before the end of the game, Karaaslan scored the fourth goal for the Ems team to finally decide the game.
Hohenems playmaker Pierre Nagler was voted the best player of the final.
