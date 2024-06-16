Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

VFV Cup final

Hohenems took the title!

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 15:25

VfB Hohenems won the VFV Cup for the sixth time in total with a 4:2 win over relegated Westliga side Rankweil. The final was officiated by a trio of women for the first time. Biljana Iskin was assisted by Amina Gutschi and Fabienne Hofer, with Cindy Müller acting as fourth official.

comment0 Kommentare

Persistent rain prevented a real rush of spectators at the Herrenried Stadium on Saturday evening. However, the 1300 or so fans who did turn up were treated to a lively game. The home side controlled the game from the start, but the Red & Whites from Rankweil defended very well for a long time.

Fabienne Hofer, Cindy Müller, Biljana Iskin and Amina Gutschi led the final. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Fabienne Hofer, Cindy Müller, Biljana Iskin and Amina Gutschi led the final.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Except for once. Beiter was injured in an Ems attack down the left flank, which opened up a gap that Matkovic ultimately exploited to score the opening goal. Beiter had to be replaced as a result. After the 1:0, the Oberland side regained their attacking qualities and equalized shortly before the break. Striker Matthias Flatz converted a perfect lofted pass for a not undeserved equalizer.

Martin Brenner said goodbye to Lustenauer Austria with a goal. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Martin Brenner said goodbye to Lustenauer Austria with a goal.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

After the break, the Ems team pressed hard and were rewarded. Mert Ünal and Andre Ganahl gave Hohenems a comfortable 3:1 lead within the first quarter of an hour and thus the supposed preliminary decision. A quarter of an hour before the end of the game, Rankweil's youngster Yasin Uzun scored the equalizer, and five minutes before the end of the game, Karaaslan scored the fourth goal for the Ems team to finally decide the game.

Pierre Nagler from Ems was the best kicker in the final. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Pierre Nagler from Ems was the best kicker in the final.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Hohenems playmaker Pierre Nagler was voted the best player of the final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf