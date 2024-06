Stripfing’s new coach speaks Spanish

Such as the coaching issue, in which Austrias sporting director Jürgen Werner and the violet sporting director Manuel Ortlechner advised Stripfings sporting director Alex Grünwald - to put it mildly. And apparently came to the conclusion that the little brother would benefit from a Spanish coach. The contract with Inaki Bea has already been signed, but nobody wants to confirm this yet.

Success is limited

The 45-year-old was certainly useful as a player from 2010 to 2012 as a central defender at Wacker Innsbruck, but his success as a coach is limited. Four games as team manager of the Dominican Republic, 25 for Spanish fourth-division club Numancia, and last April he was sacked in his home country at fourth-division club Aguilas after just five games without a win. Werner & Co. will certainly have had something in mind when signing Bea. We'll find out at the beginning of the week what . . .