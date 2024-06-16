Nova Rock: A parade of young professionals

Summery things in the afternoon

"I'm actually looking forward to the Ferris wheel ride the most," he adds with a laugh. It's only the bungee jumping that makes him feel insecure: "That's one level too many for us, I think. You don't have to do everything." Just about everything in terms of music is already wafting across the extensive grounds in the first third of the day. Metalcore and traditional "folk metal" from Austria (We Blame The Empire, Kontrust), catchy pop/rock from America (Against The Current) or digestible rock sounds from the UK (Leap). The first big highlight on the Blue Stage is Granada from Graz, who have made quite a name for themselves in recent years. With Hawaiian shirts, good humor, politeness and summery pop songs, they are only seemingly a contrast to the rest of the day's program. Brand new, as yet unreleased songs mingle with classics such as "Ottakring" and an extended, rocking version of "Palmen am Balkon". This makes you want more and this more will also be available in the fall.