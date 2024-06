Two-year-old girl almost crushed by roller blind

The exact cause of the accident was still unclear at first, but the following became known: A two-year-old girl had been trapped by a roller blind. When the toddler was found at around 6.55 p.m., she was no longer breathing. At 7.23 p.m., resuscitation attempts were made by the "Christophorus 10" emergency helicopter team. These were probably successful, as the injured girl was then flown to the children's hospital in Linz.