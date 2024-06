Senior citizen on rollator rescued from house in storm

"It's all a nightmare for my mother, she can't believe it, she's severely traumatized," says Manfred L. He and his sister were the ones who immediately responded to the very elderly Styrian's phone call for help - and managed to get her out of the house under thunder and lightning, while the water was pouring in all around. Literally. The Kalkbach stream, about 50 meters away, swelled into a raging torrent, its flash flood sweeping everything around the house away. "The water also pushed in the garage door! It entered the cellar, flooded it completely and destroyed all the belongings inside."