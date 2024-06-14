Germany star
Kroos only came back because he believes in European Championship titles
He won the Champions League six times and became world champion in 2014: the crown at the EURO is the last missing piece of the puzzle in the glorious career of Germany's comeback hero Toni Kroos.
The "Krone" reports from Munich
After 106 international matches, Toni Kroos decided: Enough is enough! The German took the preliminary round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an opportunity to bid farewell to the national team. A retirement for good, they thought. Until Julian Nagelsmann took over as national team coach from Hansi Flick and contacted the veteran.
"It probably started around last November," revealed the 37-year-old coach. Nagelsmann knew that a player like Kroos could help him to succeed at the home EURO. But Kroos did not want to say yes straight away. He took his time, weighed up the pros and cons. And made one thing clear to Nagelsmann from the outset: "He only wanted to be part of the whole thing if he felt we could win something." In February, Kroos announced that he was on board. For one last adventure. On July 14, he would like to lift the European Championship trophy at the end of his career - this time his retirement should be final.
Already a legend
Kroos would be coming full circle. The 2014 world champion and six-time Champions League winner is already undoubtedly one of the greatest legends that German soccer has ever produced. However, the father of three, who is a passionate basketball fan, has so far been denied the European Championship crown. In 2012 and 2016, he was knocked out in the semi-finals, and in 2021 in the round of 16. This time it should finally work out.
Gündogan's hymn of praise
In his home country, where he was long disdained as "Querpass-Toni", he could finally ascend to the soccer Olympus. Speaking of "Querpass-Toni": captain Ilkay Gündogan explained: "In my opinion, it's not a bad thing, although I know that people don't mean it in a positive way. I'm most fascinated by the things that look simple but are effective. For me, it's an honor to be Toni's teammate. His CV speaks for itself. The trophies he has won. Everything he has achieved: You have to be insanely good for that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.