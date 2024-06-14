Kroos only came back because he believes in European Championship titles

"It probably started around last November," revealed the 37-year-old coach. Nagelsmann knew that a player like Kroos could help him to succeed at the home EURO. But Kroos did not want to say yes straight away. He took his time, weighed up the pros and cons. And made one thing clear to Nagelsmann from the outset: "He only wanted to be part of the whole thing if he felt we could win something." In February, Kroos announced that he was on board. For one last adventure. On July 14, he would like to lift the European Championship trophy at the end of his career - this time his retirement should be final.