Training offensive

High attendance at police graduation ceremony

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 17:30

The graduation ceremony for 19 police students and 96 serving police officers who had completed their advanced training was held on Friday at the Linz Provincial Police Headquarters. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Governor Thomas Stelzer and Chief of Police Andreas Pilsl congratulated the graduates, who will be serving in one of the 130 police stations in Upper Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

The graduation ceremony for a basic police training course and three E2a basic training courses with a total of 115 graduates took place at the Upper Austrian Provincial Police Directorate on Friday. The event was attended by Federal Minister Gerhard Karner, Governor Thomas Stelzer and State Police Director Andreas Pilsl, who had traveled from Vienna to attend.

Before the ceremony began, Karner announced that 2,500 police students throughout Austria (including more than 300 in Upper Austria) will begin their training by the end of the year. "The training offensive will be consistently continued", promised the Minister.

The 115 graduates of the training courses stood at attention. (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
The 115 graduates of the training courses stood at attention.
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Technical upgrading
The 130 police stations are also to be successively modernized and upgraded technically. The officers will be issued with 1800 of the latest generation of smartphones. "This will enable us to create mobile police stations".

In addition, 450 body cameras are to be issued to police officers for their own safety, and Wi-Fi will be expanded throughout the police stations. The first 20 police stations (also in Upper Austria) will be equipped with this in July and August. Karner: "Modern, effective police work is important for citizens. We will therefore continue to invest heavily."

Karner promised further investment in the security sector (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Karner promised further investment in the security sector
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Precautions for the European Football Championship
In connection with the start of the European Football Championships in Germany, the Minister announced increased border controls. "Numerous fan groups from other countries will be traveling through Austria."

Security measures will also be increased at public viewing locations. "Both a visible and covert presence of our officers is planned, because major sporting events naturally always entail special security challenges."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
