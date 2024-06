Sixth stage: Felix Gall tenth – Almeida wins

Yates still in the lead

Gall has moved up to ninth place in the overall standings ahead of the last two stages. The captain of the Decathlon team is now 4:01 minutes behind Yates. After the next double victory for the UAE team, the Briton now leads by 27 seconds ahead of Almeida. The second best Austrian in the field, Patrick Konrad, is in 25th place (+12:11 min.) ahead of the weekend.