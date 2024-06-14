Rapid and Union Berlin announce cross-field switch

Leopold Querfeld himself says: "A decisive and formative period in my life is now coming to an end with my move to 1. FC Union Berlin. I am very grateful for my time at SK Rapid and will of course remain a Green-White player at heart. I would also like to say a special thank you to the Rapid fans. It was always very special for me to be able to represent our colors in front of this crowd. I hope that I will be remembered fondly and that some people will continue to keep their fingers crossed for me and follow my career. Leaving SK Rapid and my home town is not an easy step, but I am delighted to be able to work for another exceptional club in one of the strongest leagues in the world. I will continue to follow the path of my home club closely and wish the entire Rapid family, especially my former teammates, coaches and supporters, much success in the future."