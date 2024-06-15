Kick-off for the season
European Football Championship and barbecue spark sales among brewers
Just before the kick-off of the European Championships and the start of the barbecue season, double world champion Adi Matzek provided valuable tips on combining beer, brandy and meat.
The kick-off to the barbecue season and the European Football Championship on Friday evening also have culinary consequences. Waldviertel's double barbecue world champion Adi Matzek in Burgerwiesen demonstrated that the best combination with a juicy grilled steak does not necessarily have to be a glass of water.
Professionals among themselves
"Barbecuing in summer is a discipline in itself," says the professional. At the barbecue course with qualified beer sommelier Martin Pichler and Hermann Rogner, hosted by the Zwettl private brewery and the Rogner distillery, everyone knows all about the popular combination of barbecued food, beer and distillates. The start of the European Football Championship is also expected to generate very good sales.
The right drink for each preparation
"Meat, fish and vegetables develop different flavors depending on how they are prepared, which is why a general drink recommendation is a major challenge," says the company. A basic rule: "Birds of a feather flock together!" Despite the contradiction, it is also true that opposites attract: "Serve a strong beer with a fine steak for even greater enjoyment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.