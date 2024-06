Used e-cars are becoming cheaper

Thanks to the ever-increasing supply and a growing number of vehicles coming back after the first leasing period, used e-cars are currently available in Vorarlberg at particularly favorable prices. Industry experts see a great opportunity for those who want to switch to sustainable mobility but don't want to spend too much money on buying an e-car. "The market for used electric vehicles has developed rapidly in recent years," explains Rudi Lins, chairman of the Vorarlberg vehicle trade specialist group. More and more people are recognizing the advantages of electromobility. "With the growing supply of used vehicles, they are becoming even more accessible."