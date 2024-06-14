Five questions on the current flood situation

What are the reasons for the fact that so many residential areas in the Andritz district of Graz, for example, are in flood zones?

"Especially before the turn of the millennium, building plots were often dedicated where they would no longer be today. Back then, flood protection did not have the importance it has today," says Bernhard Inninger from the Graz Urban Planning Office. This means that today we often have to rely on hundreds of property owners giving up part of their land so that a retention basin or a stream can be built. "And many, who are perhaps not directly threatened themselves, refuse to do so because they are only looking out for their own benefit - and not for the benefit of the community."