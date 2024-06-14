Funny song explains the dangers for children

These behaviors can also be found in a children's book published by the ÖVS entitled "Ein Puhuhul im Garten", in which Max's parents explain to their son what he needs to watch out for, because: "Water is very beautiful, but also dangerous." Max delivers this message to his cuddly bear Bozo, who again warns all the other cuddly toys in the children's room. The "Puhuhul Sommer Song" is therefore the musical accompaniment to this educational book, which is to be sent to 2,400 kindergartens across Austria, i.e. 70,000 children.