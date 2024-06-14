The coach is missing from the package

The fact is that Stripfing is a cooperation club of Austria and therefore cannot decide on its own in the search for a coach. If the Viennese are prepared to pay Stripfing's coach, as they did with Christian Wegleitner and Max Uhlig, they can also appoint him. Austrias sporting director Jürgen Werner is said to be campaigning for ex-Vienna coach Alex Zellhofer, while parts of the Stripfinger club management are longing for a comeback from Hans Kleer

And Grünwald? He is keeping a low profile: "We are talking to three or four candidates and will have a strong man on the line." Time is pressing, training starts next Wednesday...