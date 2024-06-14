Targeted KV protest
Bike messengers want to strike during European Championship matches
Due to months of stalled negotiations on the collective agreement for bicycle delivery staff, food delivery workers will be going on strike again in the coming weeks - this time specifically during the European Football Championship matches.
Protests will take place in Vienna, Graz, Salzburg and Klagenfurt next Monday and on June 21 and 25 - in the evenings from 5.30 to 10 p.m., i.e. during the Austrian games. This was announced by the vida trade union on Friday.
CLA negotiations have been stalled for months
It is a scandal that there is enough money for UEFA sponsoring, but not for a wage increase for the employees, complains Markus Petritsch, vida chairman of the street department, in a press release. The union is demanding a wage increase of 8.7 percent, while the employers' offer is 5.8 percent.
"When we call for an inflation compensation for bicycle messengers, we are not talking about luxury or putting money aside. Rather, we are talking about the fact that work must not make people poor and should make a good life possible," says the vida trade unionist.
Strikes again and again
Negotiations between employer and employee representatives in the sector have been at a standstill for months, with strikes taking place time and again. However, many bicycle messengers are not even covered by the collective agreement.
There are around 4,500 bicycle couriers in Austria, and only a good 2,000 of them are employed under the collective agreement. Lieferando in particular employs its staff in accordance with the collective agreement, whereas at Foodora almost all delivery staff are freelancers. Wolt, which is only represented in Vienna, also only employs self-employed and freelance workers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.