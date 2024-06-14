Israel with catapult and arrows against Hezbollah

NGO deplores use of phosphorus bombs

However, setting fires has long been part of the Israeli army's tactical repertoire. The newspaper "Israel Hayom", for example, reports on earlier use of Molotov cocktails thrown at the Lebanese side. The human rights organization Amnesty International has already complained several times that the Israeli air force is also dropping phosphorus bombs.

White phosphorus begins to burn as soon as it comes into contact with oxygen and is very difficult to extinguish. The weather in the region is hot and dry, so fires can spread quickly. In recent days, fires have also broken out on the Israeli side following Hezbollah attacks.