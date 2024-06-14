Discovery at a depth of 390 m
Last ship of explorer Shackleton discovered
Researchers have found the wreck of the last expedition ship of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton (1874 to 1922) off the east coast of Canada. The "Quest" was discovered at a depth of around 390 meters off the Labrador Peninsula, according to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS).
Polar explorer died on ship in 1922
The Briton died of a heart attack on the ship in 1922 at the age of 47. It remained in service for several decades before sinking in 1962. The Norwegian-built schooner-rigged steamship was largely intact and standing upright on the seabed, said expedition leader John Geiger. It had been located using sonar equipment, among other things.
Based on its dimensions and shape, there is no doubt that it is the "Quest". "Finding it is one of the final chapters in the extraordinary story of Sir Ernest Shackleton," he added. The "sad irony" is that his own death was the only fatality on the ships under his command.
Expedition prepared for six years
"I have long hoped for this day and am grateful to everyone who made this incredible discovery," said Shackleton's granddaughter Alexandra, co-patron of the expedition. This had been six years in the making. After five days at sea, the search was reportedly successful.
Born in Ireland, Shackleton was one of the most important polar explorers of his time. Several expeditions took him to the South Pole, with the aim of one day circumnavigating the entire Antarctic. On the way to his fourth expedition, he died on board the "Quest", anchored off the island of South Georgia. He had initially wanted to go on a Canadian Arctic expedition, but had to abandon these plans because the Canadian government withdrew its support.
According to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, the "Quest" was sold to a Norwegian company at the time and took part in other expeditions and rescue missions. In May 1962, it was damaged by ice off Newfoundland and Labrador and sank. The Norwegian crew survived.
In a second phase of the expedition this summer, the scientists want to try to approach the wreck with a diving robot and take pictures. The wreck of Shackleton's expedition ship "Endurance" was found in the Antarctic Weddell Sea in 2022 - as reported by krone.at (see above).
