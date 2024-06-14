Two guests fell to their deaths: hotelier on trial

On the evening of July 7, a group of men were sitting together over several after-work beers in the hotel in Linz, which mainly serves as workers' accommodation. An argument broke out between two of them, a third tried to mediate and a fight broke out on the balcony of a hotel room, a court spokesman reported on the course of the accident. A German (33) and a Pole (47) hit the railing, causing it to break off. Both fell from the second floor onto the asphalt.