USA also sends submarine off Cuba’s coast

According to local media reports, 21 salvos were fired upon the arrival of the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov on Wednesday. A nuclear submarine was also sighted off the coast. According to the Cuban government, the reason for the visit from June 12 to 17 is the historic friendship between the two countries. However, US media reported that Russia was planning military exercises in the Caribbean. A Russian oil tanker and a salvage tug were also expected in Havana. According to official information, none of the ships are said to have nuclear weapons on board.