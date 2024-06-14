Tesla boss didn't care
The Cybertruck has already been on tour in Europe, including Vienna. But the angular Tesla ship is currently only on the road in the USA. Whether the stainless steel pick-up will ever be exported across the pond remains questionable. Tesla boss Elon Musk has now commented on this.
According to him, some changes will have to be made to the vehicle before it can be registered in Europe. This will only make sense with higher production figures, Musk said on Thursday at the Tesla Annual General Meeting following a question from shareholders. It is possible that certification of the vehicle for other countries will be achieved "sometime next year".
The Cybertruck was designed for the requirements in North America, Musk emphasized. Complying with international requirements would have meant additional restrictions - "and that would have made the product worse, to be honest".
"I think we're going to have to make a special version that meets Chinese specifications, that meets European specifications," Musk predicted.
Production can be expanded
After years of delays, Tesla began delivering the pick-up with its distinctive stainless steel body at the end of 2023. Musk had predicted an annual production of around 250,000 Cybertrucks in the future - but it is unclear when Tesla could reach this mark. According to the latest figures from April, Tesla can build around 1,000 units of the model per week.
Large pick-up trucks are one of the most popular vehicle categories in the USA. Overall, however, buyers continue to prefer combustion or hybrid drives. Ford, for example, only sells relatively few electric versions of its best-selling F-150 model.
Musk was convinced that Tesla would also meet with strong demand for the Cybertruck outside the USA. The company had already presented the vehicle in several European countries at the beginning of May. Many experts doubt that the Cybertruck is compatible with EU regulations in its current form.
