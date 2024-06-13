Extreme heat
Plane becomes an incubator: passengers keel over
It literally got hot on a flight from Antalya to the German city of Münster. The temperatures in the enclosed aircraft were unbearable. Passengers fainted.
The temperature inside the aircraft, which was due to take off from Turkey for Germany, reached 50 degrees. Bright red heads can be seen in videos that are doing the rounds on social media (see below). Particularly tragic: babies were also on board and suffered massively from the heat, and adults also panicked.
How could this happen?
On Thursday (June 6) evening, a charter flight operated by the Turkish company Mavi Gök was scheduled to fly from Antalya to Münster. During boarding, more and more people boarded the plane. But nothing happened. "We were on board for at least an hour. The people in front of us were even longer," Hüseyin Cakir told the Swiss news portal "Watson". Then the temperatures in the passenger cabin continued to rise.
Footage from the vacation plane on TikTok:
There was a sense of helplessness among the passengers: no one informed them what was going on, and it was only half an hour later that they were told that there was probably a technical fault. But even then, nothing was done. The doors were closed ...
The plane had turned more and more into a sauna. Those who didn't speak Turkish probably couldn't get any information from the cabin crew either.
No mercy for the passengers
Things didn't look too promising when it came to cooling down either. "We've been sitting here in this incubator for three quarters of an hour. Nothing is happening here. No drinks are being poured," said one TikTok user.
"People collapsed one by one, some of them were lying in the corridors," said Hüseyin Cakir. It was only after an hour that they started to distribute ice. By then, however, the situation had escalated even further.
Footage from the vacation plane on TikTok:
Baby all red: "My child is about to keel over"
In another TikTok video, a woman can be seen holding her baby in her arms - it is already all red from overheating. She shouts worriedly: "My child is about to keel over!"
As a result, the situation escalated further. After more than an hour, the staff decided that the people could leave the plane again. Once back at the gate, there was still no information or drinks.
Freak-out over drinks
"At some point, someone snapped and shouted: 'Here people, you can help yourselves, there are drinks here'," says Cakir. People ran to the water bottles. The police then got involved - but they didn't help the passengers either.
The flight to Germany finally took off four hours later than originally scheduled. It is still a mystery why the passengers had to deal with such delays. "Watson" states that neither the airline has yet responded to a request for comment.
Not an isolated case
Cases of this kind happen again and again. In July last year, for example, several passengers collapsed on a plane but were still not allowed to leave the aircraft. The next shock came in August, when passengers were stuck in a stationary plane for around seven hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
