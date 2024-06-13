Ai Weiwei: “I don’t really like exhibitions”

Artist Ai Weiwei prefers not to put his cell phone down at all. "He is very active on social media. That's his way of reaching people. And it works. Every time we go out together, his cell phone never stops ringing because so many people write back to him," says James Snyder, Director of the Jewish Museum in New York. The two men have been friends for many years. "James is my brother," jokes Beijing-born Ai Weiwei. And yet he is serious.