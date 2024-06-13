Bookbot recommends:
These books make for lasting summer dreams
Summer is just around the corner and with it long days that cry out for adventure, relaxation and new discoveries. The perfect travel read is a must. For this reason, Bookbot presents recommendations for this year's summer reading just in time for the start of summer.
The selection includes must-have titles for children, teenagers and adults that not only promise reading pleasure, but also invite you to sink into the pages and experience new adventures.
Our aim is for our readers to find the right book for an unforgettable summer, and with our range of second-hand books we bridge the gap between reading enjoyment and conscious consumption. Because we care about both strengthening the culture of reading and protecting the environment.
Lívia Čadová, Marketing Manager DACH von Bookbot, erklärt die Philosophie hinter den Empfehlungen.
- BOOK TIPS FOR CHILDREN:
"Summer at Sonnenhof" by Anette Moser: Theresa enthusiastically spends her summer vacation at Sonnenhof, where she and her friends have adventures - chasing a ghost, for example - while enjoying the idyllic natural surroundings. The colorful children's book also offers recipes and craft tips for environmentally conscious families.
"Sommer am Birkensee " by Sabine Neuffer: Kim initially thinks country life is boring and unpleasant, but changes her mind when she meets Hanna and her friends, who collect unusual animals and have secret hiding places in the forest. When Kim needs help against the mean class princess Julia, her new friends help her and she has an exciting and wonderful summer.
"Rico, Oskar and the Heartbreak" by Andreas Steinhöfel: Rico and his friend Oskar are on a mission again, this time to help Rico's mother, which has unexpected consequences. They encounter bizarre challenges such as a hamster with big teeth, a stable made of stones and lots of emotional turmoil, and have to face both criminal cases and personal problems.
"Frida Superstar" by Martina Sahler: Frida is shocked when her parents give up their jobs in Berlin to renovate an old villa in the country after her mother wins 125,000 euros in a TV quiz. As she adjusts to country life and the new school, her singing talent is discovered in a school competition and, together with an outsider in the class, she rocks the stage with a song about a girl who finds her way.
Bookbot
Buying and selling books in one place, quickly and effortlessly - this is the innovative start-up's recipe for success.
Bookbot is a second-hand online bookstore and was founded in 2019 by CEO Dominik Gazdoš. With its concept, the company is sending a strong signal of sustainability and appreciation for literature. Bookbot is making the online book trade more sustainable and putting high-quality, used books back into circulation.
This is how it works. Customers experience absolute convenience on the sales page. Sellers simply submit a photo of their books and Bookbot takes care of the rest of the process, in Vienna even picking them up in the form of the "Book Boten" (Booktaxi). The 350 warehouse employees now assess the condition of each individual book, clean the books manually and thus ensure that each book is offered in the best possible condition.
On a monthly average, more than 130,000 books found their way to new owners via Bookbot in 2023 and a total of more than 3 million books have been sent back into circulation since the company was founded. Around 15,000 books are added to the online offering every day. The international hub is the 5170 m2 warehouse in Prague. The Bookbot e-shop offers buyers and sellers a user-friendly platform for a fast and secure shipping and sales process and guarantees fair sales prices thanks to extensive data processing.
The wide selection of book genres ranges from classics and bestsellers to old treasures, cult comics and specialist publications. The young company operates in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Further information: bookbot.at
Deloitte Award distinction "Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2023". Bookbot achieved a place in the prestigious "Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2023" ranking. Ranked 10th among the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Central Europe, Bookbot was recognized by Deloitte for its innovative performance and dynamic growth in the technology industry.
Trusted Shops Award "Top Rated Company 2024".
The best-known online store seal of approval recognizes up to 300 stores with the best ratings on the market with the "Top Rated Company Award". Bookbot was honored with the "Top Rated Company 2024" award in 2024.
- BOOK TIPS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE:
"Summer Switch" by Stefanie Gerstenberger: Felicia and Catta are immediately hostile when they meet at the hotel pool on Elba. But after a magical body swap, the two mismatched girls must work together to get their original lives back while dealing with each other's challenges and surprises.
"A Dress of Silk and Stars"by Elizabeth Lim: Maia Tamarin dreams of becoming the best dressmaker in the kingdom, but as a girl she is denied this profession. Disguised as a boy, she takes part in the emperor's competition to become a court tailor, attracting the attention of the magician Edan, who helps her to master the difficult task of sewing three magical dresses from elements of the sun, stars and moon.
"The Taste of Summer Rain"by Julie Leuze: Sophie, who perceives emotions as colors, guards this secret in her family. When she meets Mattis, she experiences an explosive change that leads her to confront her family's secret and reveal everything about herself to him. But she hesitates to confide in Mattis because it could change everything.
- BOOK TIPS FOR ADULTS:
"A Summer on the Off Chance" by Morgan Matson: Andie plans a perfect summer vacation with a college course for her medical degree, but when a scandal forces her father to resign and the college recommendation is withdrawn, she is left without a plan. In an unpredictable summer, she embarks on new experiences, including an unexpected romance with Clark, while wondering if this love can last beyond the summer.
"Summer on the Edge" by Jane Casey: Sixteen-year-old Jess reluctantly spends the summer vacation in an idyllic seaside town, where she finds that people treat her strangely because of her resemblance to her deceased cousin. As she searches for answers about her cousin, she stumbles upon a life-threatening secret.
"Love me. Forever" by Kathinka Engel: In volume 3 of her find-me series "Liebe mich. Forever" tells of new beginnings and the great love between social worker Amy and university professor Sam, whose happiness is put to the test by trauma and obstacles. This heart-wrenching story will appeal to fans of Mona Kasten and Laura Kneidl and emphasizes the message of believing in second chances.
"Immer am Meer entlang"by Franziska Jebens: Josi has been dreaming of a road trip in an old van along Europe's coasts since she was a child, while Paul spontaneously decides to escape from his stuck everyday life. On their travels, their paths cross and they leave each other little messages as they get to know themselves and each other better.
"Immortal for a Summer" by Jennifer Niven: Claude finds out a week before her high school graduation that her parents are getting divorced, and instead of a road trip with her best friend, she moves to a remote island off the coast of Georgia with her mother. Anger is Claude's shield until she meets Jeremiah Crew and explores the island with him, having an adventure and learning that the in-between can be so unspeakably beautiful, no matter what the ending looks like.
