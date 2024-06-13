These books make for lasting summer dreams

Buying and selling books in one place, quickly and effortlessly - this is the innovative start-up's recipe for success.

Bookbot is a second-hand online bookstore and was founded in 2019 by CEO Dominik Gazdoš. With its concept, the company is sending a strong signal of sustainability and appreciation for literature. Bookbot is making the online book trade more sustainable and putting high-quality, used books back into circulation.

This is how it works. Customers experience absolute convenience on the sales page. Sellers simply submit a photo of their books and Bookbot takes care of the rest of the process, in Vienna even picking them up in the form of the "Book Boten" (Booktaxi). The 350 warehouse employees now assess the condition of each individual book, clean the books manually and thus ensure that each book is offered in the best possible condition.

On a monthly average, more than 130,000 books found their way to new owners via Bookbot in 2023 and a total of more than 3 million books have been sent back into circulation since the company was founded. Around 15,000 books are added to the online offering every day. The international hub is the 5170 m2 warehouse in Prague. The Bookbot e-shop offers buyers and sellers a user-friendly platform for a fast and secure shipping and sales process and guarantees fair sales prices thanks to extensive data processing.

The wide selection of book genres ranges from classics and bestsellers to old treasures, cult comics and specialist publications. The young company operates in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Further information: bookbot.at

Deloitte Award distinction "Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2023". Bookbot achieved a place in the prestigious "Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2023" ranking. Ranked 10th among the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Central Europe, Bookbot was recognized by Deloitte for its innovative performance and dynamic growth in the technology industry.

Trusted Shops Award "Top Rated Company 2024".

The best-known online store seal of approval recognizes up to 300 stores with the best ratings on the market with the "Top Rated Company Award". Bookbot was honored with the "Top Rated Company 2024" award in 2024.