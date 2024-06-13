For ten years
USA and Ukraine conclude security agreement
The governments of the USA and Ukraine have concluded a security agreement that will run for ten years. Among other things, Ukraine is promised further military support. The two countries also want to cooperate in the field of the arms industry.
Intelligence information is also to be exchanged. US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi wanted to sign the agreement on Thursday evening at the G7 summit in southern Italy.
There are to be no security guarantees for the war-torn country and no deployment of American armed forces for its defense. The US government wants to help the partner country to become a NATO member and is also calling on the country to implement various reforms - for example in the judiciary, law enforcement and in the fight against corruption.
Similar agreements with other countries
The Ukrainian government had previously signed similar agreements with a dozen countries, including Germany and Japan. The agreements promise financial and military aid for ten years, but do not provide any security guarantees.
A huge aid package for Ukraine has now also been put together at the G7 summit. The US government declared its willingness to provide up to 50 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 46 billion euros) for the planned loan.
