Karner: More Schengen controls than ever before

Johansson will also present her implementation plan for the EU asylum and migration pact to the ministers today. This forms the framework for the national implementation plans that the member states have to submit by December. With regard to the asylum pact, it is now "necessary to get down to concrete action, to implement the pact with functioning external borders, fast procedures and cooperation with safe third countries: We need to keep an eye on this so that there is less pressure at the external borders," said Karner.