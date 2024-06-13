Meeting of interior ministers
Karner: More Schengen controls than ever before
The EU interior ministers will discuss the implementation of the EU asylum and migration pact on Thursday. The focus will also be on the expansion of the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria, as demanded by these two countries.
"We need to look at how Air Schengen works. Then we can discuss the next steps," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), confirming Austria's position ahead of the Council meeting.
According to EU diplomats, Romania's and Bulgaria's representatives are likely to once again demand their full admission to the Schengen area. Austria is currently blocking the unanimous decision to be taken in the Council. The newly elected Dutch right-wing government has not yet commented on a new blockade. At the end of March, the air and sea borders were opened as a first step ("Air Schengen"). "We have more Schengen controls than ever before," emphasized Karner. He cited the European Championships and the Olympic Games as examples. Germany and France are therefore strengthening their border protection.
Strengthened Schengen area, controls at external borders
"Austria wants what we all want: a strengthened Schengen area and controls at the external borders - that is what we are working for," said Annelies Verlinden, Belgian Minister of the Interior and current representative of the Council Presidency: "We need a fully functioning Schengen area, but of course with the security of our citizens guaranteed." EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson emphasized that Romania and Bulgaria are "members of Schengen": "Internal border controls still need to be lifted, which is expected to happen this year," she said confidently.
Johansson will also present her implementation plan for the EU asylum and migration pact to the ministers today. This forms the framework for the national implementation plans that the member states have to submit by December. With regard to the asylum pact, it is now "necessary to get down to concrete action, to implement the pact with functioning external borders, fast procedures and cooperation with safe third countries: We need to keep an eye on this so that there is less pressure at the external borders," said Karner.
Pushing ahead with returns
Austria's Interior Minister also wants to "consistently push ahead with the issue of returns to Syria and Afghanistan", and has the support of his German counterpart Nancy Faeser. There are also "ideas for the deportation of Afghan and Syrian criminals" in Germany, she told journalists before the meeting in Luxembourg. Karner told the German daily newspaper "Die Welt" (Thursday) that "a European solution to this issue" would be best in his opinion.
"All 27 EU states want to start implementing (the asylum pact) quickly", said EU Commissioner Johansson. She spoke of "good news", saying that there was a "steady increase in return rates". Many states had already begun implementing the pact.
Extended protection status for Ukrainians
Legal acts to combat the sexual abuse of children and to further extend temporary protection for people who have fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian war of aggression are also on the full agenda. Ukrainians in need of protection are currently allowed to stay in the EU until March 4, 2025. However, the EU Commission proposed an extension until March 2026 on Tuesday. According to EU diplomats, no final agreement is expected on the first proposal; the extended protection status for Ukrainians is likely to be approved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
