Investigators search address of AfD MP

The 51-year-old has been criticized for weeks because of the allegations. The AfD party leadership called on him to no longer appear in the European election campaign. He himself then declared that he no longer wanted to appear in the election campaign for family reasons. A few days before the election, however, he once again took part in an AfD event in Nuremberg - and is now entering the European Parliament. Unlike lead candidate Maximilian Krah, Bystron will be part of the future AfD delegation.