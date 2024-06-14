From full drawers to full dustbins

The following applies: if an application is still open after one year (!), the mayor must inform the municipal council of the status of the matter. This takes place under the "Notifications" item; the individual applications are not listed separately on the agenda. GRMesut Onay (ALi) criticized the fact that only headings were read out here, but no information was provided on the status of the matter, not to mention a reason as to why the application had not yet been dealt with. The system in and of itself therefore leaves enough leeway and time for applications to sit comfortably in their drawers for a long time. "A gigantic waste of time, resources and knowledge," complains GR Tom Mayer (Liste Fritz), "Opinions and reports have sometimes been missing for two years! Something has to change, the applications have to be processed faster!" "What do we learn from this? What is the lesson?" asks Onay. The question remains unanswered.