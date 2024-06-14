Clever and funny films for good coexistence

Films for young and old

This can be seen from the opening on June 17 with "Radical - A Class of Its Own". The film by Christopher Zalla tells the story of a Mexican primary school teacher who uses unconventional methods to open up new perspectives for his pupils. The program also includes Johannes Schmid's "Neue Geschichten vom Franz", based on the books by Christine Nöstlinger, and the wonderful superhero film "Sowas von super!" by Norwegian directorRasmus A. Sivertsen.