Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
“Model Maestro” Lorenzo Viotti in Vienna
He excites his audience with posts, campaigns and nude photos: 34-year-old Italian Lorenzo Viotti, who can hold his own with any star model, makes his debut as conductor of the Vienna Philharmonic's 10th subscription concert.
He is causing a stir with his postings: Lorenzo Viotti, who likes to present himself on Instagram in photos as a beaming man, half-naked and as a sexy supermodel, had to apologize. Some followers found it too much to take in the fact that he was raging across the stage on a skateboard in a clip for the Amsterdam Opera, leaning almost naked against a rock in a romantic pose or enjoying his well-trained six-pack in the mirror. One critic was critical: "His body only serves as advertising space, but we still have to buy his music.
"I understand when people have different values," he apologizes. "I post the way I am, make people curious about me. Anyone who sees me doing techno dance might also be interested in my Mahler 'Ninth'. My presence on social media is linked to passions - classical music, sport, fashion. I love jumping out of an airplane or riding a downhill mountain bike. I don't care that it's dangerous.
The 34-year-old son of the prominent Swiss opera conductor Marcello Viotti managed his career at record speed: studying in Vienna. After making his conducting debut in 2013, he led major orchestras, becoming head of the Gulbenkian Orchestra Lisbon in 2018 and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Amsterdam Opera in 2021. "It's an honor and a distinction to now conduct a 'Wiener' subscription concert," he beams in the Krone interview. "But it means a lot of pressure, like when I was first allowed to play percussion in 'Frau ohne Schatten' at the State Opera." Since yesterday, he has been rehearsing Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio espagnol", Rachmaninov's "Isle of the Dead" and Dvořák's 7th Symphony (June 14, 15, 16) at the Musikverein, after which he will tour with the "Wieners" to Hamburg, Cologne, Basel, Oviedo, Granada and Seville.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
