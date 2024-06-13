“Model Maestro” Lorenzo Viotti in Vienna

The 34-year-old son of the prominent Swiss opera conductor Marcello Viotti managed his career at record speed: studying in Vienna. After making his conducting debut in 2013, he led major orchestras, becoming head of the Gulbenkian Orchestra Lisbon in 2018 and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Amsterdam Opera in 2021. "It's an honor and a distinction to now conduct a 'Wiener' subscription concert," he beams in the Krone interview. "But it means a lot of pressure, like when I was first allowed to play percussion in 'Frau ohne Schatten' at the State Opera." Since yesterday, he has been rehearsing Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio espagnol", Rachmaninov's "Isle of the Dead" and Dvořák's 7th Symphony (June 14, 15, 16) at the Musikverein, after which he will tour with the "Wieners" to Hamburg, Cologne, Basel, Oviedo, Granada and Seville.