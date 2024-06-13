EU election: “ÖVP a winner with young voters”

"Young people want to have their say"

Plakolm is particularly proud of the fact that the party came first in the European elections among young voters and recorded an increase of four percent. Like the SPÖ, the ÖVP received 20 percent of the under-30 vote, but made the biggest gains among young voters. "Young people want to be represented by politicians and have their say." In an election campaign year like this year, it is not necessarily inviting for young people to participate or join a party. "It's not necessarily the kind of atmosphere where you say: yes, I want to have my say now." According to Plakolm, this is probably because there is too little focus on what we have in common.